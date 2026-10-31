On Friday, the Israeli army demolished in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, the homes of two attackers who killed two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint on October 23. Both attackers were killed during the attack. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the demolitions took place as part of a large-scale Israeli operation in areas near the checkpoint.

After the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the operation. According to the publication, it led to the forced displacement of more than 3,000 Palestinians and sparked protests by local residents. Palestinian officials accused Netanyahu of attempting to use the operation to mobilize support ahead of Israel’s general election scheduled for Tuesday. The Israeli government described the military’s actions as a response to the attack on soldiers.

Demolitions and restrictions in Hebron

According to local residents, the homes demolished on October 30 had previously been inhabited by the attackers’ wives and children. During the previous week, the military forced Palestinians to leave the area. Local officials also reported the demolition of other homes, shops, roads and factories in Hebron, although the exact scale of the destruction remains unclear.

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The Israeli army said it would continue to act proactively and offensively to prevent attacks in the West Bank and protect residents of the region. The military also blocked most entrances to Hebron, significantly restricting the movement of Palestinians, including those in need of medical assistance.

UN response and settler attacks

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the displacement of residents raises serious concerns about unjustified and disproportionate use of force. According to him, threats to empty and destroy entire areas also raise fears of ethnic cleansing.

On the same day, near the village of Kafr Malik near Ramallah, Reuters witnesses recorded Israeli settlers pushing Palestinians and preventing farmers from harvesting olives in the presence of military personnel. The army said it responded to settlers’ reports that Palestinians had thrown stones and detained two Palestinians. The military did not respond to reports of settler attacks, and a Reuters correspondent did not see Palestinians throwing stones. Human rights organization Yesh Din reported at least 135 physical attacks during the olive harvest as of October 23.

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