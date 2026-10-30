The People’s Liberation Army of China is conducting a cost-cutting campaign under which officers are given used briefcases, while military units reuse equipment parts and holiday decorations and introduce double-sided printing. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Austerity campaign

The measures are part of a broader savings policy in China’s armed forces under Beijing’s 15th five-year plan for 2026–2030. The plan envisages developing the army through thrift, improving efficiency, reducing costs and ensuring sustainability. The military has also been instructed to improve the procurement system and cut spending on training, management and technical support.

An air force unit under the Eastern Command used old decorative flags for holiday decorations instead of buying new ones, according to the PLA Daily newspaper. It also began encouraging double-sided printing, reuse of parts and shared trips to the same destinations. The money saved was allocated to sports equipment for the unit.

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Reuse of parts

A People’s Armed Police unit in the central province of Henan collects screws, steel rods and other usable components from damaged equipment. They are used to make training devices and upgrade existing equipment. Containers for collecting parts were installed in repair workshops, while different units exchange spare parts.

In one air force unit, officers attending a recent training session were issued used briefcases instead of new ones, as had been done previously. A separate unit responsible for administrative logistics under China’s Central Military Commission also tightened control over fuel expenses and vehicle maintenance. It introduced a digital system to monitor fuel consumption and driving conditions, analyzes the data monthly and recognizes the most economical drivers quarterly. Repair facilities were equipped with 35 sets of equipment to independently fix common vehicle malfunctions.

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