The Lebanese army seized a large shipment of weapons and ammunition during a raid on a warehouse in the Musharrafieh area of Beirut’s southern suburb. The military detained a Lebanese citizen identified in the statement by the initials A.A. and launched an investigation under judicial supervision.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the operation was preceded by surveillance and monitoring of activities related to the transportation and illegal trafficking of weapons. The army did not name the owner of the warehouse or report whether the seized weapons belonged to any organization.

Course of the investigation

Retired Brigadier General Fadi Daoud described the raid as a preventive operation carried out on the basis of surveillance rather than in response to an immediate incident. He stressed that responsibility cannot be assigned to a specific party until the investigation is completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Daoud, storing ammunition in a densely populated area poses a direct danger to local residents. He also linked the operation to the Lebanese authorities’ policy of establishing a state monopoly on weapons.

Military analyst’s versions

Military analyst Mustafa al-Assaad, who analyzed the published photographs, suggested that the set of seized weapons looked more like the stock of an experienced trader than preparations for a direct military confrontation. In his view, the different origins of the items indicate a broad supply network.

Al-Assaad noted that some of the pistols may have been legally imported into Lebanon, while other items, including some Glock pistols, may have been smuggled or stolen in Iraq. At the same time, he emphasized that their origin can only be established after checking serial numbers and markings. The seized items also included hand grenades, materials suitable for manufacturing explosives, sights and night-vision devices.

Read us on