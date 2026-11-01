In Nepal, the army is deploying a helicopter to evacuate six tourists from India who were stranded in Danigad, Ward 8 of Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality in Dolpa district, due to heavy snowfall. This was reported by The Kathmandu Post.

Helicopter expected shortly

Chief District Officer Junu Hamal said that the helicopter is expected to arrive shortly at the location where the tourists are staying to evacuate them. According to her, the costs of the rescue operation are planned to be covered by the Disaster Management Fund.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Snowfall has continued for several days

It has been snowing continuously in Dolpa district for several days. The bad weather has disrupted daily life in high-altitude areas and increased risks for tourists.

The district administration urged local residents and visitors to exercise caution and remain in safe places. It warned that the persistent adverse weather could create additional risks.

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