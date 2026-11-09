The Nigerian Army conducted an operation in Old Oyo National Park, during which it destroyed temporary shelters that, according to its information, were used by suspected criminals. The military also recovered an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine and a Dane gun, Premium Times reports.

Operation in the national park

The operation was conducted on November 7 and 8, 2026, by units of Operation IGBO DANU II, operating under the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division, together with hybrid forces. According to the army, on November 7, troops spotted people in the park whom they described as suspected criminals. They fled as the units approached.

The following day, during a follow-up operation, soldiers found the body of a person whom the army described as one of the suspects who fled after the initial contact. The military said it continues to search the area to locate the fugitives and prevent them from regrouping.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security situation in Old Oyo

The operation took place amid concerns over the use of Old Oyo National Park by kidnappers and other criminal groups as a hideout. On May 15, 46 students and teachers were abducted from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and, according to the publication, were taken to the national park. Security forces freed the abductees on July 10, after 56 days in captivity.

Operation IGBO DANU, also known as Operation Forest Flush, began in January 2026 and targeted bandit enclaves in Kwara State. In October, the commander of 2 Division, Major General Auwalu Mahmud, said the military had taken control of the entire park as a training ground to prevent criminal groups from using the forested area.

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