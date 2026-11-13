Pakistan’s security forces have killed at least 74 people whom the military calls terrorists, according to the country’s army. This happened during several intelligence-based operations in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On Friday, November 13, 2026, The Hindu reported, citing a statement by Pakistan’s army.

Operations since November 3

According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which the publication describes as the military’s media wing, the operations have been carried out since November 3. In Balochistan, the military named the Kurram area of Quetta district, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa it named the areas of Mir Ali and Orakzai.

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Military’s data

ISPR described the operations as intelligence-based. The statement did not specify how many people were killed in each of the named locations. The dates when the operations ended were also not stated.

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