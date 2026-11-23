The US Army intends to resume helicopter training flights in the airspace near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the United States. As The Independent reports, the military could return to flying as early as the week beginning December 6.

Aviation regulator approval required

A US Army spokesperson said the military plans to coordinate the matter with the Federal Aviation Administration and inform Congress. At the same time, the FAA said it had not received a formal request from the Army to resume such flights. The regulator stressed that training in the area cannot be resumed without its permission.

After the disaster, the FAA introduced restrictions on mixed traffic involving civilian aircraft and helicopters near the airport. On January 29, 2025, a military Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair with an American Airlines passenger plane that had been cleared to land. The crash killed 67 people, including 28 members of the figure skating community.

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Previous incidents in the airspace

Three months after the disaster, two commercial aircraft were instructed to abort their approaches and go around to avoid a collision with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that restrictions on helicopters around the airport were clear and that safety must be the priority.

In August, the US National Transportation Safety Board also investigated an air traffic safety incident involving the presidential helicopter Marine One over Washington. The White House said President Donald Trump was not in danger. Last week, Congress approved a requirement that airliners and other civilian aircraft be equipped with systems that help pilots detect aircraft nearby.

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