Before the planned controlled detonation of nearly 70 barrels of lead azide at a munitions plant in Middletown, Iowa, the US Army released new models of lead dust dispersion. They predict that after the explosion on Wednesday morning, the dust may move southwest — toward northeastern Missouri — between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

As The Independent reports, officials chose Wednesday for the operation because of the most favorable weather conditions. Federal agencies warned that some people living within an area up to five miles southwest of the blast site may be evacuated before the detonation. Residents within a radius of five to 20 miles were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Warning for vulnerable groups

Sean Kaufman, a representative of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said at a press conference in Iowa that pregnant women, children, including those under six years old, and people with chronic illnesses should leave the area marked in the dust dispersion model. The Army also advised all residents of potentially affected areas to avoid outdoor activities until further notice.

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The military noted that exposure to lead is possible not only through inhaling dust but also through surfaces on which it settles. Once it is safe to go outside, people were advised to clean items that children may touch: playground equipment, tables, chairs, and railings. Health authorities in neighboring Illinois advised residents to remain at home for 24–48 hours after the detonation.

Court allows operation to proceed

The explosion was initially scheduled for last Friday, but the operation was postponed due to court proceedings related to concerns over human health and the environment. Ultimately, a federal appeals court ruled that the US Environmental Protection Agency had provided sufficient protective measures to limit the spread of lead dust.

Area residents, however, expressed concern about the potential effects of lead, which, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is especially dangerous for children even at low blood levels. President Donald Trump insisted that a controlled detonation is a safer option than waiting for a possible accidental detonation of hazardous materials. Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand said that the Trump administration must make a decision based on information from the people it enlisted to carry out the work and who had been in Middletown for several weeks.

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