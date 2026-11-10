US Army signs letter of intent with REalloys for Utah plant — OilPrice

The US Army has signed a non-binding letter of intent with REalloys regarding the potential establishment of a commercial rare-earth processing facility at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. As OilPrice reports, the project provides for the lease of 200 acres of land: the initial term will be 50 years, with an option to extend it for another 25 years.

REalloys was selected for exclusive negotiations on developing heavy rare-earth element processing at Tooele. Under the terms of the arrangements, the US Army will have the right of first offer for the future facility's products. This does not mean the military is obligated to buy the materials, as procurement will require separate procedures.

Dysprosium and terbium

Dysprosium and terbium are expected to be the initial materials for production. The article notes that these metals are used for high-performance magnets needed for F-35 fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, and Virginia-class submarines. OilPrice also states that China produces nearly the entire volume of both metals.

Starting on January 1, 2027, Pentagon procurement rules are expected to begin pushing Chinese materials out of the supply chain for defense magnets. REalloys CEO Lippy Sternheim said the company aims to establish commercial production of dysprosium and terbium in Utah, but the final facility parameters, raw material supply plan, and financing are still being worked out.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production plans in Canada

REalloys links its nearest production plans to expanding capacity in partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council in Canada. The company says the target annual capacity of the expanded facility will be about 525 tonnes of neodymium-praseodymium metal, 30 tonnes of dysprosium oxide, and 15 tonnes of terbium oxide. REalloys also reported rights to approximately 80% of the facility's output.

Under REalloys' plan, around 150 tonnes of annual neodymium-praseodymium metallization capacity are to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027, while fully integrated processing and metal production are scheduled for the third quarter of the same year. The next step for the Utah project is expected to be the conclusion of a final long-term lease agreement with the US Army after the site plan, environmental and permitting procedures, and security requirements are agreed.

In a note to the publication, OilPrice states that its owner holds shares and/or options in REalloys, creating a conflict of interest regarding the impartiality of the article.

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