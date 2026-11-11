The US Army plans to equip a battalion-level element with new palletized short-range air defense systems in the first quarter of fiscal year 2030 — from October 1 to December 31, 2029. The systems are being developed under the Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense Increment 4 (M-SHORAD Inc 4) program, The War Zone reports.

The systems are intended to provide point defense for units against drones of various classes, from small quadcopters to long-range strike drones such as the Shahed 136. The requirements also provide for the ability to engage helicopters and aircraft attacking ground forces, as well as conduct direct fire against ground targets.

A modular platform for different carriers

A key requirement of the program is the palletized Self-Loading Equipment Dock, or SLED, format. Such a module can be quickly installed on or removed from light crewed vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles for stationary defense of forward positions. Among potential platforms, the Army named the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Infantry Squad Vehicle, and unmanned ground vehicles.

The military does not want to use variants requiring separate trailers. The system must operate autonomously for 72 hours and, with unit support, for three to seven days. Requirements also include the ability to be transported by a C-130 aircraft without special equipment, air-dropped, carried on an external sling, and removed from a vehicle.

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Missiles, guns and non-kinetic capabilities

The US Army has not yet determined the final composition of sensors and effectors. It requires a reconfigurable mission equipment module that will combine kinetic means — missiles and direct-fire guns — with non-kinetic countermeasures.

Possible solutions under consideration include systems capable of using 30 mm guns, M134 machine guns, Stinger missiles, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles. Almost all projects presented by potential program participants also use 70 mm APKWS II guided rockets optimized for countering aerial targets. According to the publication, Ukrainian military personnel were the first to use APKWS II in combat specifically as a counter-drone capability.

The new systems are to be integrated into air defense command networks, allowing dispersed systems to exchange data and select the most suitable effector for a specific target. The M-SHORAD Inc 4 program is viewed as one element of a broader modernization of US air defense that also includes new interceptors, radars, and laser and microwave directed-energy systems.

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