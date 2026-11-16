The US Army plans to urgently build 17 standardized prefabricated reinforced-concrete shelters for service members in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. Ten shelters are to be located in Israel, five in Saudi Arabia and another two in Lebanon, Defense News reports.

The US Army has issued a request to potential contractors, stressing the urgent need to replace non-standard personnel shelters, including converted shipping containers. The document states that military personnel using such structures are currently at risk.

Protection against missiles and drones

The new shelters are intended to protect US and coalition service members operating in a potentially hostile environment in the US Central Command area of responsibility. They must remain intact during indirect-fire attacks, including those involving missiles and drones.

The US Army will disclose the exact names of bases and the coordinates of the sites only to contractors that meet the requirements of the forthcoming request for proposals. At the same time, the notice mentions five main locations: one in Israel and two each in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

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Design and timeline

Each shelter will consist of three reinforced-concrete sections, with steel entry doors and Alaska concrete barriers near the entrances. The exterior walls will be additionally protected with sandbags, while the roof will have a layer of such protection at least 18 inches thick.

The project is to be completed within 45 days after the order is issued. The US Army also plans to give contractors only three days to submit commercial proposals. Licensed construction and engineering companies capable of rapidly deploying work in Saudi Arabia, Israel and Lebanon are invited to participate.

According to Defense News, the project emerged after Iranian missile and drone attacks on US bases in the Persian Gulf, which killed at least 23 service members. In particular, six military personnel were killed in a strike on an army command post in Kuwait in March 2026.

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