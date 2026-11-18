The US Army and REalloys on November 3 signed a non-binding framework agreement on the possible construction of a heavy rare earth metals processing facility at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. According to OilPrice, 200 acres of military land may be allocated for the project.

REalloys is to finance, build and operate the facility. The US Army will receive a right of first offer to purchase the dysprosium and terbium produced. The final lease agreement has not yet been signed: the parties must complete an environmental assessment, obtain permits and meet other requirements.

Lease for up to 75 years

The US Army selected REalloys for exclusive negotiations in June under the Strategic Capital Initiative. The framework agreement provides for a 50-year lease with an option to extend it by another 25 years. The company is to pay market rent and, after commercial operations begin, an additional project participation fee.

Dysprosium and terbium are used in powerful magnets that operate at high temperatures in fighter jets, missiles and other advanced military equipment. OilPrice notes that China controls nearly all processing of these metals.

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Plans in Canada and the US

REalloys is developing a North American supply chain to convert rare earth oxides into metals needed by magnet manufacturers. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, the company is developing production in Saskatoon, while its unit in Euclid, Ohio, handles the metallurgical processing of heavy rare earth elements.

The company is building a $40 million facility in Saskatoon, which it later plans to move to Ohio. Its stated annual capacity is about 30 tonnes of metallic dysprosium and 15 tonnes of metallic terbium. REalloys expects to obtain its first neodymium-praseodymium metal in Saskatoon in the first quarter of 2027 and commission a dysprosium and terbium metallization plant in the first quarter of 2028.

A Pentagon ban on magnets for the defense sector made from rare earth materials from China and other designated countries is set to take effect on January 1, 2027. China, according to the publication, extended the pause on expanded export restrictions on rare earth elements until January 10, 2027.

OilPrice states in its report that the publication's owner holds shares and/or options in REalloys, which may create an interest in the rise of the company's securities value.

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