The US Army has released the Defense Critical Infrastructure Community Coordination Guide, intended to help military installations plan the protection of critical infrastructure and coordinate actions with local partners. The document was prepared jointly with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Departments of Transportation and Energy, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Dependence on civilian infrastructure

As Breaking Defense reports, military units in the continental United States must ensure the movement of personnel and resources to ports, rail infrastructure and airports for deployment to other regions of the world during a crisis. At the same time, many systems needed to operate bases and transport equipment are owned by private companies and local governments rather than the federal government or the Army.

Commander of I Corps Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane said that disruption to an urban power grid, water supply system or major fiber-optic line due to enemy action or a natural disaster immediately affects the execution of military missions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Five parts of the document

The new guide contains a concise list of key actions for a quick start, two sections on the need for coordination and the nature of threats, as well as an explanation of the mutual needs of the military and local communities. It also sets out the procedure for establishing the necessary contacts and reaching agreements.

The appendices compile resources at the federal, state, local and Army levels, as well as practical examples. During the second critical infrastructure protection summit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, participants examined a force deployment scenario in the US Pacific Northwest, analyzed shared dependencies and potential operational obstacles.

Read us on