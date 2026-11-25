The US Army will not receive the first MV-75 Cheyenne II tiltrotor aircraft for testing by the end of 2026, as previously planned. The delay occurred after a funding shortfall disrupted working communication between the military and Bell, the program’s prime contractor, Breaking Defense reports.

The US Army’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology said that a new date for transferring the first aircraft for testing has not yet been determined. The Army, together with Bell, a Textron subsidiary, is preparing an updated integrated schedule with resource calculations and risk analysis to set realistic program milestones at an acceptable cost.

Funding interruption

According to Textron, by July the US Army had spent nearly all available funding for the MV-75 program in fiscal year 2026. Bell continued certain work while reducing spending due to the funding shortfall.

In July, the military asked to reallocate $350 million to the MV-75 for the construction and testing of eight tiltrotor prototypes. Congress approved this reprogramming of funds in the third quarter. About $300 million was contracted through contract modifications that covered costs already incurred by Bell and its suppliers.

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A US Army representative noted that during the funding pause, Bell carried out part of the work at its own risk without additional funding. Normal contract performance and contacts between the parties resumed on September 28, when the military received the reallocated funds.

Risk of another schedule shift

Uncertainty over the fiscal year 2027 budget may also affect the further schedule. The Army requested more than $2 billion for the MV-75, but a delay in approving the funds could postpone the first contract for low-rate initial production.

Bell was selected as the prime contractor in late 2022 under the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The Army stated that the Cheyenne II would be able to fly twice as fast and twice as far as the service’s existing air assault helicopters. Once it enters service, it is expected to gradually replace part of the UH-60 Black Hawk fleet.

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