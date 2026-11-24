The US Army tested the small FireAnt unmanned ground vehicle during the NANO ACE II test exercises near Tan-Tan, Morocco, to deploy sensors capable of detecting hostile drones. The tests took place in October at the Multi-Domain Training Area (MDTA) in cooperation with the Moroccan Armed Forces, The War Zone reports.

Six sensors on the platform

In images released by the US Army, FireAnt carries six small ground sensors — three on each of two inclined rails. After deployment, they are placed on three small supports. The principle of their operation has not been specified, but such devices may detect signals emitted by drones or their acoustic signatures.

FireAnt is manufactured by Swarmbotics AI. It is a compact 4×4 wheeled platform that can be adapted for electronic warfare, surveillance, reconnaissance, and other tasks. The robotic systems can also operate in semi-autonomous groups.

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Expanding counter-drone surveillance

According to the US Army, NANO ACE II evaluated prototypes combining autonomous platforms, various payloads, mission-management software, and resilient communications. Participants examined whether the systems could operate independently in unimproved terrain and maintain functionality under electronic warfare interference.

A dispersed network of sensors and robots with their own sensor equipment can provide operators with multiple data streams to form a more detailed picture of aerial and ground threats. This data can direct more powerful surveillance systems for further target tracking and strike assets to counter them. At the same time, the US Army must address the issue of integrating numerous nodes into a common network and processing a large volume of information.

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