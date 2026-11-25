In the United States, the Army said it has fully fielded the first battery of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, also known as Dark Eagle. According to Lieutenant General Frank Lozano, head of the PAE Fires acquisition program, the battery is ready for deployment and use worldwide. He said this in an interview with Breaking Defense on November 19.

Lozano did not disclose either the date or location where the first battery was fully fielded. He also said that the units had received everything needed to employ the system.

Program delays

The US Army initially planned to field the first battery in 2023. This was prevented by problems during testing, including a mechanical engineering issue with the launcher. The target date was later moved to September 2025, but that deadline was also missed.

In October 2026, Bloomberg reported that the first battery had not yet been fully fielded. At the time, the US Army program office said it was continuing work to field Dark Eagle and still had to conduct additional training, maintenance and readiness-sustaining activities. Lozano did not directly call that report inaccurate, saying that the situation changes quickly.

Composition and production

One Dark Eagle battery consists of four trailer-mounted transporter-erector-launchers, each carrying two missiles in canisters, as well as a battery operations center and a support vehicle. The hypersonic missiles can reach speeds of Mach 5 or higher and maneuver in the atmosphere. The system uses ground-mobile launchers and is designed to strike targets at ranges of up to 1,725 miles.

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Dark Eagle was developed in parallel with the US Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike program. Both systems use a common hypersonic glide body: the US Army will employ it from ground launchers, while the Navy will use it from Zumwalt-class destroyers and Virginia-class submarines.

According to a Government Accountability Office report from July, the US Army and Navy paused production to address problems identified during testing. The document also mentioned difficulties at a Lockheed Martin facility, including incomplete, contradictory and unclear production standards for the missiles.

Next batteries

The US Army is working to field the second and third Dark Eagle batteries. Lozano said production of the third battery has already passed more than halfway through the process. In his assessment, the next batteries should reach full capability faster than the first one.

He also allowed that additional manufacturers could be brought into the program in the future. In his view, this would give the US Army greater flexibility in the production and delivery of the systems.

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