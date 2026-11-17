US Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal said in Washington that the readiness of the ground forces' manned aviation fleet has declined and the number of accidents has increased. The rate of equipment fully ready to carry out missions is less than 60%, compared with a target of 75%, Breaking Defense reports.

Less flight time and more accidents

At the AUSA Hot Topic event, Obadal said that Army aviation experienced more accidents over the past year, although flight hours were 150,000 lower than three years ago. According to him, pilots and crews do not fly enough to maintain the necessary skills.

Obadal, who previously served as an Army aviator, said that 82% of Class A accidents are related to human factors. He stressed the need to change the approach to this problem in order not to put people at risk by ignoring it.

Safety and sustainment data

At the same time, flight safety data show a more complex picture. According to a US Army bulletin released in January, the Class A accident rate improved in fiscal year 2025. However, the combined rate of Class A-C aviation mishaps was the highest in the previous ten years. The number of Class C cases increased in each of the past three years despite lower flight hours.

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A US Government Accountability Office report published in March also found that the Army failed to meet its full readiness targets in fiscal year 2024. The exact figure was not provided in the report.

Changes in aviator training

To improve readiness, the Army plans to use the Weapons 360 platform. It provides real-time data on the condition of major weapons systems and helps identify problems down to individual components and suppliers. Obadal also announced a transition to a unified sustainment model intended to consolidate several entities involved in supporting major equipment platforms.

Separately, the Army is changing its aviation training system. Initiatives include the Flight School Next program, with the procurement of a new helicopter and an updated curriculum focused on basic helicopter-handling skills. Commissioned and warrant officers are also planned to be returned from staff positions to aviation units.

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