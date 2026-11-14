In Sudan, the army and allied forces have taken control of three areas and several villages east of the city of Al-Nuhud in West Kordofan state. This was reported by Anadolu Agency on November 15, citing military sources.

Advance toward Al-Nuhud

According to the sources, the army took control of Hamasat, Markab and Umm-Uweisha and continued advancing toward Al-Nuhud, the state’s second-largest city. Al-Nuhud is currently controlled by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Military personnel and fighters from allied formations posted videos on social media showing their units entering Hamasat and Umm-Uweisha. The RSF did not comment on reports of the army’s advance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous fighting in the state

Sudanese officials also said that a day earlier, the army and allied forces had taken control of Al-Huway, located about 100 kilometers from Al-Nuhud, after fighting with the RSF. On November 7, according to sources familiar with the fighting, the army also captured Ayal-Bahit northwest of Al-Huway.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified in the North, West and South Kordofan states since October 25 last year. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced nearly 13 million people, according to UN estimates.

Read us on