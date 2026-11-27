The Sudanese army said it had regained control of the Makanza area in the southeast of Blue Nile state following fighting with the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). Makanza is located south of the city of Ed Damazin, the state’s administrative center.

Army statement

As Anadolu Agency reports, the Sudanese army’s 4th Infantry Division said its troops had driven Rapid Support Forces fighters out of Makanza. Representatives of the Rapid Support Forces did not comment on the statement.

On November 26, military sources told the agency that the army, supported by allied forces, had also regained control of the Suda area. Two days earlier, the Rapid Support Forces had claimed to have captured Suda. On the same day, the Sudanese army announced the arrival in Blue Nile state of Sudan Shield Forces units to reinforce its troops.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Civilians flee to South Sudan

The independent Blue Nile State Civil Society Initiative said that more than 14,000 people fleeing intensified fighting had arrived in Renk County in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state over the course of a week. Most of them reached the areas of Shomedi and Adham villages.

The organization reported growing needs for food, safe drinking water, shelter and medical assistance. It also expressed concern over families losing their livelihoods and pressure on communities hosting displaced people, and called for an end to the fighting, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.

On November 25, Sudanese authorities accused the Rapid Support Forces of carrying out drone attacks on Ed Damazin and Er Roseires, which, according to the authorities, killed 17 people and injured dozens. The Rapid Support Forces did not comment on the accusations. The war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023; according to the agency, it has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced about 13 million people to flee their homes.

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