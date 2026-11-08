The Sudanese army said it had destroyed a drone in West Kordofan state — the fourth drone that the military says it has downed there over the course of a week. According to the army, its air defense forces intercepted a “hostile” FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda at noon on Saturday.

The army did not specify who the drone belonged to. Anadolu Agency reported on the course of fighting in the region, citing military sources who wished to remain anonymous.

Fighting near Al-Huweiy

According to these sources, the Sudanese army and allied forces inflicted significant losses on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces during a three-hour battle near Al-Huweiy. They also claim that the Rapid Support Forces unit involved in the clash was destroyed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Joint Force of armed movements fighting alongside the army said it had continued operations against the Rapid Support Forces for a third consecutive day and advanced in several key directions. Military personnel also shared videos on social media which they claim show destroyed enemy equipment.

Battle for Al-Huweiy

The army seeks to establish control over Al-Huweiy, a city linking central areas of Sudan with West Kordofan and a livestock trading hub in the gum arabic production belt. The previous day, military sources reported the capture of Ayal Bakhit in the northwest of the Al-Huweiy area, while the army said it controlled Umm Marahik in the same area.

Clashes in North, West and South Kordofan states intensified last year. The war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023, claiming tens of thousands of lives and displacing millions of people.

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