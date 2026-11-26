The Sudanese Armed Forces said their air defense shot down a drone west of the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan state in the south of the country.

Military statement

According to Anadolu Agency, the army said in a statement that air defense forces intercepted and shot down an FH-95 drone on Thursday morning, which the military described as hostile.

The Sudanese army did not disclose further details about the drone or the circumstances of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of strikes in Blue Nile

The interception statement came a day after a human rights group reported drone strikes by the Rapid Support Forces in Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan. According to the group, at least 19 civilians were killed and nearly 25 others were injured.

Armed conflict

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023. The conflict began over the integration of the paramilitary formation into the army, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.

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