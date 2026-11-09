In Sudan, the military detained Ahmed Harun, the head of the former ruling National Congress Party, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court. Nation Kenya reports, citing party officials.

Wanted by the International Criminal Court

Harun was a senior Islamist official during the rule of ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir. The ICC is seeking him over alleged war crimes and genocide in the Darfur region in the early 2000s.

According to the outlet, Harun had been in hiding for several years and rejected the accusations against him, calling them political.

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Statements of support for the army

In a televised podcast interview on Saturday, Harun said that the National Congress Party and the army may not be politically aligned, but are fighting together against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Two National Congress Party officials confirmed Harun's detention. The reasons why the army detained its ally are currently unclear. The Sudanese army and the ICC did not immediately comment on the information.

Representatives of the Islamist movement claim they helped the army in its advances against the Rapid Support Forces during the war, which has lasted for more than three years. The conflict has caused waves of ethnic killings, famine and mass displacement, and the UN calls it the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

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