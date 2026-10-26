Taiwan’s army has introduced a new format of combat training without a pre-defined scenario, replacing traditional training programs. The changes are intended to improve troop combat readiness amid the military threat from China, Taipei Times reports.

Combat units must undergo basic training at least twice a year. The nine-week program includes intensive live-fire exercises at designated training grounds. It consists of three weeks of initial training, three weeks of tactical assessment, two weeks of combat capability verification and one week of reviewing the results.

Training under conditions of uncertainty

The tactical assessment includes field exercises lasting 10 days and nine nights and conducted around the clock. During a recent media tour of the army’s Northern Joint Test and Training Command in Hsinchu County, the 109th Infantry Brigade and the 542nd Combined Arms Brigade, stationed in northern Taiwan, took part in them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previously, the exercises usually involved one battalion-level unit, which operated according to an established scenario from beginning to end. The new system emphasizes joint actions by different units and simulates situations in which military personnel must respond to unexpected enemy movements.

New assessment tools

A laser engagement system and the Team Awareness Kit have also been integrated into the program. According to instructors, these tools make it possible to track the positions of friendly forces and the enemy and exchange intelligence in real time during joint operations involving different branches of the military.

Unit commanders and command instructors have been given more freedom in conducting and assessing training. Training objectives and assessment criteria are determined by commanders, while instructors can ask questions taking into account the specifics of a particular unit. Taiwan introduced a similar format of training close to real combat for the annual Han Kuang military exercises in 2024.

Read us on