In the occupied West Bank, more than 700 Israeli settlers are involved in acts of violence and terrorism against Palestinians, according to data from Israel’s Shin Bet security service, as reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Israeli Army Radio.

Two groups of those involved

According to the radio station, Shin Bet considers approximately 100 people to be key instigators. According to this assessment, they lead attacks and coordinate activities from settlement outposts. Some of them were previously detained, and members of this group are also linked to large-scale arson attacks on Palestinian property.

Another approximately 600 people were classified as part of the second circle. According to the radio station, they took part in violent acts, arson, writing inflammatory slogans and other activities. At the end of 2025, Shin Bet identified about 70 key instigators and another approximately 300 people in the second circle, so the total number of such individuals nearly doubled over the year.

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Outposts as sources of attacks

Shin Bet also identified 115 settlement sites in the West Bank, including outposts and farms, as centers of violence from which attacks on Palestinian villages are carried out. According to the radio station, 31 such outposts were established over the past year.

The report says that about 750,000 settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir told lawmakers at a closed meeting of the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee that the army lacks sufficient tools to counter Jewish terrorism in this territory. The radio station suggested that his remarks about the lack of tools could have concerned the renewal of administrative detention orders for settlers, although Zamir did not state this directly.

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