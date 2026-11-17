Arsenal are close to concluding negotiations over new contracts with goalkeeper David Raya and defenders Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapié, Sky Sports News reports.

Raya and Timber contracts

Raya and Timber's current agreements with the club run until 2028. Raya joined Arsenal from Brentford in 2023, initially on loan. Timber moved to the club from Ajax in the same summer.

After the Netherlands national team's 0:5 defeat to Germany in the Nations League, Timber told ESPN Netherlands that reports of a new deal were moving in the right direction. He also noted that he feels at home at the club and hopes to add several more years to the contract if it is extended.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiations with Hincapié

Hincapié is also in talks over an extension. The defender initially joined Arsenal from Bayer on loan in 2025, and the club completed his permanent transfer last summer. Arsenal are confident that he will commit his long-term future to the team.

On Monday, Sky Sports News also reported that midfielder Declan Rice had verbally agreed a new contract with Arsenal.

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