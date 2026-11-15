Arsenal draw at home in WSL for fifth straight time — Sky Sports News

Arsenal Women drew 1-1 with London City Lionesses in a Women’s Super League (WSL) match. It was the London club’s fifth consecutive home draw in the competition this season.

As Sky Sports reports, Frida Maanum opened the scoring in the 10th minute, finishing an attack after a pass from Alessia Russo. Maanum scored in her second consecutive match: she also found the net against Barcelona in a Champions League game in midweek. Just a minute later, Izzy Goodwin equalised with a shot into the top corner.

Earps’ saves

After the two quick goals, Arsenal created a number of chances, but London City goalkeeper Mary Earps did not allow the hosts to snatch victory. She saved shots from Lisa Baum and, in the 77th minute, made a double save following attempts by Smith and Maanum.

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In the 85th minute, Earps tipped Maanum’s shot onto the crossbar with her fingertips. Earlier in the second half, substitute Delphine Cascarino hit the woodwork.

League standings

Arsenal’s winless home run in the WSL continues, although the team have not lost at home in the league for 24 matches. After the draw, the London club remained sixth with 14 points and are six points behind third-placed London City Lionesses.

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