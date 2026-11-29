Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City in a Premier League match. Jurriën Timber levelled the score: after a corner in the 83rd minute, the ball bounced into the net off his thigh. The goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

The first two goals

Manchester City opened the scoring after Arsenal unsuccessfully lost possession. Erling Haaland beat goalkeeper David Raya with a curling shot. Six minutes later, Arsenal responded: Christos Tzolis delivered a cross to the far post, Mikel Merino headed the ball into the centre of the penalty area, and Kai Havertz scored with a close-range header.

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City's second lead

In the third minute of the second half, Manchester City took the lead again. Ayyoub Bouaddi won the ball from Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard and passed to Enzo Fernández, who struck the ball under Raya.

VAR review

After Timber's goal, the VAR officials checked whether the ball had touched an Arsenal player's hand. Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also believed that a foul had been committed against him. Ultimately, the goal stood, Cyprus Mail reports.

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