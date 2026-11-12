Arsenal drew 1-1 with Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou in a Women’s Champions League match. The team withstood significant pressure from the reigning European champions, who levelled the score in the second half.

Maanum scores after Barcelona pressure

At the start of the match, Barcelona created several dangerous chances. Caroline Graham Hansen and Schertenleib forced Misa Rodriguez to make saves, but the visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Frida Maanum converted the rebound after Caitlin Foord’s shot was blocked.

Barcelona continued to attack and had 18 shots in the first half. In first-half stoppage time, Graham Hansen hit the woodwork with a header following a cross.

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Graham Hansen levels the score

In the 59th minute, Caroline Graham Hansen equalised by curling the ball into Rodriguez’s goal. Barcelona were unable to build on that, while Arsenal’s best chance to snatch victory fell to Alessia Russo: in the 66th minute, her first-time shot went over the bar.

According to Sky Sports News, the result returned Arsenal to the top four positions that provide direct progression in the tournament. The team are also two points behind leaders Lyon, whom they will face next week.

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