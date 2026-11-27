Arsenal have sacked head coach Renée Slegers after a poor start to the Women's Super League season. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

Winless run

The team went five consecutive league matches without a win for the first time in its history. Arsenal have also yet to win at home in the league this season. Before Slegers was dismissed, the team drew 0-0 with West Ham; it was Arsenal's sixth consecutive home draw in the league.

After 11 matches, Arsenal are in sixth place, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea. The team are eight points behind London City Lionesses, who are third and occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

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Season results

Arsenal's players have scored 11 goals in 11 league matches. Only Everton and bottom-placed Charlton have scored fewer this season.

Slegers took charge of the team after working as an assistant to Jonas Eidevall. In May 2025, she led Arsenal to victory in the Women's Champions League, while in the 2025/26 season the team lost out to Manchester City in the race for the Women's Super League title.

Coach's statement before dismissal

After the draw with West Ham, Slegers said she took responsibility for the results, which, in her words, were not good enough. She also acknowledged that the team did not create enough dangerous chances and did not inspire supporters with its play.

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