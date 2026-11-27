As Channel NewsAsia reports, London Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said that Sunday's home match against Manchester City in the United Kingdom will not yet determine the outcome of the English Premier League title race. Before the game, Arsenal top the standings and are six points ahead of third-placed Manchester City.

The match is important, but not decisive

Third-placed Manchester City have collected only one point in their last four league matches after winning seven in a row at the start of the season.

Arteta acknowledged the importance of home matches against direct rivals in the title race. At the same time, he stressed that the season is still ongoing, so it is too early to draw final conclusions based on Sunday's game.

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Uncertainty over Raya

Arteta also did not confirm whether goalkeeper David Raya would be able to play against Manchester City. The goalkeeper injured his left arm in the Premier League match against Newcastle, which ended 2-2, and missed the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.

The Arsenal coach said he did not know whether Raya would be ready for the match, as only a few hours remained before the game. Kepa Arrizabalaga came on as a substitute for Raya in the match against Newcastle and then drew 1-1 with Borussia.

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