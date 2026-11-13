In South Korea, CL of the group 2NE1 has signed a contract with the music agency The Black Label. She will resume collaboration with producer Teddy, who worked on music for 2NE1 as well as Blackpink, Korea Herald reports.

Collaboration with Teddy

The Black Label stated that CL is beginning a new stage with the agency, based on deep trust in Teddy, with whom she created music. According to the company, the artist is preparing for a new stage in her career and plans to release a new single by the end of the year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Solo career

This is the first time in approximately seven years that CL will be associated with another agency after ending her collaboration with YG Entertainment in 2019. After that, the leader of 2NE1 developed her solo career through her own one-person agency, Very Cherry. In 2021, she released her first solo studio album, Alpha.

Read us on