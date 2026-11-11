In Brisbane, Australia, performer Leah Shelton presented the solo show Keep Sleeping, Beauty as part of the Melt festival. The production reinterprets the plot of the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale, drawing attention to the fact that a heroine who is asleep cannot consent to a kiss. As ABC News reports, performances are being held at Metro Arts from November 4 to 14.

A fairy tale through the lens of consent

Shelton created the production together with London director Ursula Martinez, an Olivier Award winner. In the work, the creators combine political activism, humour, absurdity and the theatrical aesthetics of camp. They explored the image of a sleeping woman in art history, where she has often been portrayed as a passive object of desire.

The creators also turned to an early version of the plot — Giambattista Basile’s 1634 novella Sun, Moon, and Talia. In this retelling, a king rapes a princess while she is asleep; she gives birth to twins before waking up. According to Martinez, even later softened versions of the story retain the problematic motif of invading a woman’s body without her consent, after which the man is presented as a hero.

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References to real cases

The production links the fairy-tale plot to cases of sexual violence involving substances that deprive a person of the ability to resist. Among the cases mentioned is the trial of Gisèle Pelicot, who waived her right to anonymity during court proceedings in 2024. According to ABC News, Pelicot was subjected to sexual violence for nearly ten years after being drugged by her then husband; there were 51 male co-defendants in the case.

On stage is a bed surrounded by recording devices, referring to the role of technology in the distribution of images without a person’s consent. Shelton and Martinez also raise the issue of so-called sleep content — sexual material featuring unconscious women who did not give consent. Some references to sexual violence in the production are replaced with loud sound signals, leaving viewers room for their own perception.

Shelton performs the production alone; she called it a metaphor for how patriarchy “puts women to sleep.” The work also references Emma Sulkowicz’s performance Mattress Performance (Carry That Weight), in which the artist carried a 23-kilogram mattress around Columbia University’s campus in protest against the institution’s handling of her rape report.

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