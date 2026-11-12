Bank of Japan board member Toyoichiro Asada spoke out against further rapid interest rate hikes on November 12 in Nagasaki, Japan. He said premature monetary tightening could weaken economic growth and lower underlying inflation.

Risks to the economy

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Asada acknowledged that inflation exceeding the Bank of Japan's 2% target could have adverse consequences for the economy. At the same time, he stressed that the effects of rate hikes already carried out and future increases could also weigh on economic activity and underlying inflation.

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Wage and consumption dynamics

The official gave a positive assessment of data showing real wage growth since the beginning of 2026. However, he said economic growth and consumption still lack sufficient momentum.

Asada also said that the recent rise in prices was not necessarily driven by demand-side factors. He urged the central bank to properly take into account the pace of possible rate hikes so as not to cool growth through overly rapid policy tightening. Asada voted against the Bank of Japan's decisions to raise rates in June and September.

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