In the United States, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) has released the first national clinical considerations for recognizing and treating patients who have used the sedative medetomidine. The document is not a full clinical guideline, as large-scale studies confirming physicians’ observations have not yet been conducted, STAT News reports.

Symptoms of intoxication and withdrawal

Medetomidine was first noticed in the drug supply in Philadelphia in spring 2024 after a cluster of overdoses over one weekend. After naloxone was administered, patients remained more sedated than usual, and their heart rates were lower. In the autumn of that year, hospitals began receiving people with severe withdrawal symptoms.

According to specialists, medetomidine is almost always used together with illicit opioids. Therefore, naloxone should remain the first step of assistance in cases of suspected overdose, although after breathing is restored, the patient may remain unresponsive because of the sedative substance. Low blood pressure and a slowed pulse during acute medetomidine intoxication can be managed with intravenous fluids and basic supportive care.

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Treatment may require intensive care

The first signs of medetomidine withdrawal are usually nausea and vomiting without the diarrhea characteristic of opioid withdrawal. The clinical considerations provide for the use of clonidine, a drug that, like medetomidine and xylazine, acts as an alpha-2 agonist. If clonidine does not help or cannot be taken because of vomiting, a significant rise in blood pressure and rapid heartbeat may develop within several hours. In such cases, intravenous dexmedetomidine may be needed.

Doctors note that medetomidine withdrawal sometimes requires a stay in an intensive care unit. By the end of 2025, medetomidine had been detected in at least 18 U.S. states. Experts stress the importance of regularly testing the local drug market, as symptoms of exposure to this substance may resemble other conditions, including sepsis. Test strips for detecting medetomidine are available.

According to doctors, medetomidine does not appear to cause the same severe wounds as xylazine, but it is a much more potent sedative. Some patients may continue to crave medetomidine after withdrawal and the start of treatment for opioid use disorder. Specialists indicate that further research is needed to understand the long-term consequences of its use and find more effective treatment methods.

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