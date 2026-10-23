The Provincial Assembly of Balochistan in Pakistan has deferred consideration of a resolution on abolishing the sardari system. The initiative was submitted by Jamaat-i-Islami lawmaker Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, but the sitting was limited to prayers and the adoption of a condolence resolution over the death of former provincial education minister Sardar Nisar Ali Hazari, Dawn reports.

Sitting postponed until October 26

Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, who chaired the sitting, said that the remaining items on the agenda would be considered at the next sitting. The assembly supported a motion to adjourn proceedings until Monday, October 26, as a mark of respect for the deceased politician. The next sitting was scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Sardar Nisar Ali Hazara died in Quetta on October 20. He was elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-2 in Quetta in the 1997 general elections and later served as provincial education minister. Lawmakers unanimously adopted a resolution noting his services to the province and expressing condolences to his family.

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Background

A resolution calling for the abolition of the sardari system was first submitted to the Balochistan Assembly on June 8, 1972. Its author was National Awami Party lawmaker Fazila Aaliyani. The document called for the elimination of institutions described in it as exploitative and outdated, including the sardari, jirga and tribal systems.

As the provincial assembly did not have the constitutional authority to abolish the system on its own, the resolution called on the federal government to adopt relevant legislation. The federal authorities later passed the Sardari System Abolition Act of 1976, when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was Pakistan’s prime minister. The current resolution is planned to be considered on October 26.

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