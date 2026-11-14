Taiwan’s ASE Technology Holding, the world’s largest chip packaging and testing company, is investing NT$100 billion — about $3.05 billion — in two new production facilities in Luzhu District, Kaohsiung. The company is expanding capacity amid growing demand for equipment for artificial intelligence computing, Taipei Times reports.

New production hub in Kaohsiung

Its subsidiary, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, officially opened the first phase of the plant in Luzhu and began construction of the second phase. The facilities are located in the Southern Taiwan Science Park and represent the group’s first expansion within Taiwan’s science park system.

Once fully operational, the two facilities are expected to generate NT$80 billion in annual revenue and create 5,000 jobs, ASE Holding said. The Luzhu sites will become the group’s second manufacturing center alongside ASE’s main complex and headquarters in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Executive Vice President Mike Hung linked the expansion to the rapid development of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing devices. According to him, this is increasing demand for advanced chips, packaging technologies and manufacturing capacity.

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Capital expenditures and AI Nose systems

Last month, ASE Holding raised its annual capital expenditure budget for the third time, to $11.5 billion. The company expects customer demand next year to exceed available capacity, particularly in advanced packaging used for AI chips.

The first phase of the plant was converted from an idle flat-panel display manufacturing facility acquired from AUO Corp in July for about NT$6.5 billion.

Separately, ASE Holding signed a $9 million agreement with US-based Ainos Inc to purchase another 5,000 AI Nose systems. These systems convert odor and chemical signals into data for machine recognition. The new purchase followed the delivery of 1,400 systems under a previous $2.1 million agreement.

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