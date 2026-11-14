Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will gather in Manila, the Philippines, on November 15–17 for the 49th ASEAN Summit. Key issues will include the situation in the South China Sea and the political crisis in Myanmar. The Philippines, which holds the bloc's chairmanship this year, said that ASEAN and China had agreed on about 70% of the draft code of conduct for the disputed waters, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Negotiations on the maritime code

The parties are expected to complete negotiations on the code by the end of the year, but issues concerning its scope, legal status and enforcement mechanism remain unresolved. Andrew Mantong, a senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia, believes that a substantive and legally binding document is unlikely to be completed by the deadline. In his view, the most that could be announced is the substantial completion of negotiations.

Joanne Lin, a senior fellow at Singapore's ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, also said that the agreement is unlikely to be finalized during the summit or by the end of 2026. China claims most of the South China Sea; its claims overlap with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. Tensions have also arisen in waters near Indonesia's North Natuna Sea due to the activities of Chinese fishing vessels and the coast guard.

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Crisis in Myanmar

Myanmar remains another difficult issue for ASEAN, where the military seized power in February 2021. The bloc continues to restrict Myanmar's political representation at summits and foreign ministers' meetings because of the lack of substantial progress in implementing the five-point consensus.

The plan, agreed in April 2021, provides for an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, humanitarian assistance and mediation by the ASEAN chair's special envoy. International relations expert Teuku Rezasyah of Padjadjaran University called for the development of an additional mechanism to respond to the situation in Myanmar. Any decision to restore the country's political representation at high-level meetings would require consensus among member states.

Change of chairmanship

The summit in Manila will also conclude the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship. Singapore will take over in 2027, when the bloc marks its 60th anniversary. According to Joanne Lin, leaders may focus on the region's economic resilience amid protectionism, uncertainty in global trade and geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

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