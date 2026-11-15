Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, Philippines, agreed on phased engagement with Myanmar’s authorities. At the same time, the country’s return to full political representation at summits and foreign ministers’ meetings will depend on progress in implementing the regional peace plan.

Conditions for return

In a joint statement, the bloc’s leaders called for a measured, phased and progress-based approach to engagement with Myanmar, taking into account the situation on the ground. As Deutsche Welle reports, ASEAN may gradually restore Myanmar’s full representation if it demonstrates sustained and concrete progress in implementing the five-point plan.

Myanmar remains an ASEAN member, but its political leaders have been barred from summits and meetings of foreign affairs chiefs since October 2021. That same year, the military seized power, removing the elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. A civil war has continued in the country since then.

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Peace plan without significant results

ASEAN’s five-point plan was agreed in 2021, but has not yet produced significant results. Fighting continues between the military, pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during the leaders’ meeting, called on the bloc to seek practical ways to advance the peace plan and support an inclusive Myanmar-led process. Thailand advocated closer engagement with Myanmar after coup leader Min Aung Hlaing assumed the post of civilian president this year following elections that observers described as rigged.

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