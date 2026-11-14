ASEAN signs first digital economy agreement — Channel NewsAsia

ASEAN member states signed the region’s first legally binding Digital Economy Framework Agreement on November 14 in Manila, Philippines. The document is intended to lay the foundation for closer digital economy integration in Southeast Asia and open new opportunities for businesses in the region’s digital market, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What the agreement provides for

DEFA became the first standalone ASEAN agreement dedicated to the digital economy. It covers cross-border data flows, digital trade at all stages, source code protection, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The agreement is also intended to promote greater interoperability in areas using digital technologies, including the technology sector, e-commerce, payments, logistics and supply chains. This is expected to enable companies of different sizes to expand their operations in ASEAN countries.

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Flexible rules for participants

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said that negotiations on the document lasted several years because it was necessary to combine the agreement’s ambition with its acceptability to all member states.

According to him, the framework agreement establishes basic rules, including for cross-border data transfers. At the same time, states will be allowed to provide for exceptions related to privacy standards, commercial confidentiality or national security.

Gan Kim Yong noted that DEFA was designed as a flexible mechanism that can evolve over time. States that are not yet ready to join will be able to do so later.

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