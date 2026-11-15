Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at a summit in Manila, Philippines, confirmed their intention to continue engaging with Myanmar in accordance with a plan calling for an immediate end to violence. This was stated by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who chaired the bloc’s annual meeting, The Japan Times reports.

Five-point plan

According to Marcos, ASEAN countries agreed to follow an approach he described as constructive and principled engagement. At the same time, they must implement the five-point peace plan, ASEAN’s framework for responding to the crisis in Myanmar following the 2021 military coup.

The plan provides for an end to hostilities, constructive dialogue among all parties, ASEAN-mediated talks, and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Marcos said leaders should consider what more they can do for Myanmar, where the crisis continues to force families from their homes and affect communities and young people.

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Discussion of Myanmar’s participation

The summit took place amid pressure over a possible easing of a five-year ban on representatives of Myanmar’s military authorities attending high-level meetings. Thailand and several other states have stepped up contacts with Myanmar despite the country’s civil war.

ASEAN’s special envoy for Myanmar, Philippine Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro, said the day before that there would be no relaxation of ASEAN’s approach. At the same time, she noted that participants are discussing a review of the five-point plan and various proposals regarding Myanmar’s participation in the association’s work; leaders are to make the final decision.

The military removed the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi from power, after which a civil war began in the country. According to a UN estimate cited by the publication, 100,000 people have been killed in the conflict and more than 3.5 million have been forced to leave their homes.

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