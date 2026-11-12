The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed to create a joint crude oil stockpiling system due to supply disruptions caused by the war in Iran. Storage facilities for this system are planned in Indonesia and Thailand.

Access to reserves through prepayment

As OilPrice reports, citing Reuters, ASEAN member states will be able to obtain oil from the storage facilities in the event of a shortage. The mechanism provides for a ticketing system: a country will pay in advance to reserve the right to purchase a specified volume of oil or fuel from a storage facility operated by an energy company of another member state.

According to the publication, this approach is similar to the joint stockpiling system in the European Union. The Philippines may be the first to use the new mechanism: the country has requested permission to buy gasoline and diesel fuel from storage facilities in Indonesia and Thailand in the event of a supply emergency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Indonesia's initiative

Indonesia put forward the initiative for joint oil stockpiling within ASEAN. It was also actively supported by Japan, which is almost entirely dependent on energy imports and, according to OilPrice, has been significantly affected by disruptions amid the war in Iran.

The publication notes that Asian countries are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of the crisis, as the Middle East is one of their main suppliers of hydrocarbons. The search for alternative sources at higher prices, according to OilPrice, has fueled inflation and increased government spending to protect economies from the effects of the energy crisis.

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