According to Channel NewsAsia, ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar Maria Theresa Lazaro arrived in the country on October 28 for a two-day humanitarian mission. Together with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, she launched a month-long distribution of rice and essential items in Kayin and Shan states. More than 11,000 households are expected to receive assistance.

This is also the centre's first delivery of humanitarian aid to the northern part of Shan State. Improving humanitarian access is one of ASEAN's areas of work in Myanmar, where aid organizations have found it increasingly difficult to reach affected communities since the 2021 military coup.

Assistance from local organizations

Local organizations are also trying to fill gaps in humanitarian support. The non-profit organization Step-In Step-Up in Yangon teaches vulnerable young people and people with disabilities to sew reusable sanitary pads, and also provides vocational courses in hospitality, healthcare and cooking.

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The organization has operated in Myanmar since 2016 and can now train up to 250 women and men at the same time. It cooperates with Médecins Sans Frontières, which ordered about 200 reusable pads for communities. Each of them can be used for up to 10 months.

Needs and funding shortfalls

A UN humanitarian plan released in December 2025 states that 16.2 million residents of Myanmar — nearly one-third of the country's population — will need assistance in 2026. In July, the UN reported that it had received only 43% of the required US$890 million for this year's humanitarian response.

The UN also noted that aid delivery is hindered by funding cuts, insecurity and access restrictions. According to the UN Development Programme, at least 1 million young people may have left Myanmar since 2021.

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