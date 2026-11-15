Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations adopted a declaration on the fair and ethical recruitment of migrant workers in Manila on November 15. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Protection of migrant workers

The document was adopted on the first day of the 49th ASEAN leaders’ summit in the Philippine capital. As the Manila Times writes, the declaration is intended to strengthen regional responsibility and addresses new vulnerabilities in labor migration.

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Philippine Secretary for Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac said that the document complements existing regional labor instruments. According to him, it should strengthen protections for about 600,000 Filipinos working abroad in Southeast Asian countries, as well as other migrant workers from ASEAN states.

Summit in Manila

The ASEAN summit and related meetings will last three days. On Tuesday, the Philippines is expected to hand over the bloc’s chairmanship to Singapore. Separate ASEAN summits with China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and the United States are also planned.

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