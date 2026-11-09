ASEAN has launched a month-long humanitarian operation in Myanmar that is expected to reach more than 11,000 households affected by the prolonged conflict. The bloc’s special envoy for Myanmar and Philippine Foreign Minister Maria Theresa Lazaro visited the country on October 28–29 and launched the operation jointly with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, the AHA Centre, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Rice and hygiene kits

The aid includes 50-kilogram bags of rice, family kits and hygiene kits. The operation will cover communities in Kayin State, Northern Shan State and Southern Shan State, including areas that the AHA Centre had previously been unable to reach. Lazaro also visited Taunggyi in Southern Shan State and Kayin State.

According to Indonesia’s chargé d'affaires in Yangon, Nowan Saleh, this is ASEAN’s third aid distribution in Myanmar this year, but the first in which the special envoy personally participated. He stressed that the humanitarian supplies should not be interpreted as political recognition of Myanmar’s military-backed administration.

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Reaction to contacts with military authorities

Some experts positively assessed access to areas that ASEAN had previously been unable to reach. At the same time, Khin Zaw Win, director of Yangon’s Tampadipa Institute, called the aid for 11,000 households more of a symbolic step because of its limited scale.

Gugun Muhammad, a representative of the Jakarta-based non-governmental organization LOCOA, warned that the visit could contribute to the normalization and legitimization of the military-backed administration. He called on ASEAN to engage with a broader range of parties rather than focus primarily on this administration.

Lazaro also met representatives of the military-backed authorities, but did not meet with Myanmar’s imprisoned former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. ASEAN links a settlement of the crisis to its five-point consensus of 2021, which provides for an end to violence, inclusive political dialogue, humanitarian assistance, mediation by the special envoy and the envoy’s visits to Myanmar.

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