In the United States, the American Society of Hematology (ASH) has developed new reference ranges for white blood cell and neutrophil counts in the blood of children and adults with Duffy-null status. This genetic characteristic is associated with naturally lower levels of circulating white blood cells and, according to News-Medical, occurs in more than 66% of people of African or Mediterranean ancestry in the United States.

The new ranges were published in the journal Blood Advances. Under standard reference ranges, people with Duffy-null status may be incorrectly flagged as having neutropenia, a reduced level of neutrophils. This can lead to additional examinations, including a bone marrow biopsy, exclusion from clinical trials, or discontinuation of necessary therapy, including chemotherapy.

Why the counts differ

The Duffy antigen is a protein on red blood cells. In people with Duffy-null status, it is naturally absent. The absence of the Duffy antigen protects against infection caused by malaria parasites. At the same time, these individuals have more neutrophils concentrated in the body’s tissues and fewer in the blood drawn for laboratory analysis. As a result, their test results may be lower than those of people with the Duffy antigen, without any signs of disease.

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Ranges for adults and children

Researchers at 23 centers in the United States collected 1,412 samples from people with Duffy-null status to confirm the ranges for adults and obtain the first data for children. For adults, the reference range for absolute neutrophil count was set at 1.03 to 7.30 × 10⁹/L, and for total white blood cell count at 3.0 to 10.7 × 10⁹/L.

children aged 6 months to 2 years: neutrophils — 0.53–4.50 × 10⁹/L, white blood cells — 4.4–12.6 × 10⁹/L;

ages 3 to 6 years: neutrophils — 0.78–4.67 × 10⁹/L, white blood cells — 3.8–10.8 × 10⁹/L;

ages 7 to 12 years: neutrophils — 0.87–5.34 × 10⁹/L, white blood cells — 2.9–10.1 × 10⁹/L;

ages 13 to 17 years: neutrophils — 0.90–4.89 × 10⁹/L, white blood cells — 3.1–9.2 × 10⁹/L.

Study author Maureen Achebe said the new ranges should make it easier to recognize normal values for people with this genetic variation and help avoid unnecessary examinations, treatment restrictions, and exclusion from clinical research. Separate data for children under six months of age still require further study.

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