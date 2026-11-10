In Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said that the private credit sector, valued at $250 billion according to ABC News, continues to feature opaque structures and shortcomings in disclosures to investors. The regulator released its second major review of this segment, which covers lending outside the banking sector.

Review of 24 funds

From November 2025 to August 2026, ASIC reviewed 24 wholesale and retail private credit funds with combined assets under management of $18 billion. The regulator also analysed a sample of financial advice provided to retail investors regarding such investments.

According to ASIC's findings, issues involving fee disclosures, product distribution, conflicts-of-interest management and transparency, which the agency highlighted in its first report in November 2025, persist. ASIC Commissioner Simone Constant said that many investors still do not receive the information needed to properly understand risks, fees and conflicts of interest.

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Regulatory measures and industry response

ASIC said it has already taken several regulatory actions, including issuing six interim stop orders and making a number of referrals for further investigation into possible enforcement action.

This week, the regulator issued interim orders prohibiting Angas Securities Limited from offering interests in two managed investment schemes. The reason was concerns that the disclosure documents did not contain sufficient information about the company's financial position and one fund's exposure to Bathla Group.

Meanwhile, the Alternative Investment Management Association and the Alternative Credit Council released guidance for Australian private credit managers. The document sets out recommended practices to strengthen corporate governance, lending standards, transparency and investor protection.

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