The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has approved measures aimed at increasing total player compensation to more than $350 million from 2028. The organization postponed a decision on proposals to reform doubles competitions until the end of 2026, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Projected player earnings

Under the OneVision plan, the 100 highest-earning tennis players are projected to receive at least $1.1 million from 2028. For the top 175, the figure is estimated at no less than $450,000, while for the top 250 it will be at least $250,000.

ATP’s centralized investments will exceed $100 million. They will include $50 million for the ATP bonus pool, $25 million in bonuses based on year-end rankings, and $26 million for player pension payments.

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Bonuses and doubles

The ATP bonus pool will more than double to $50 million. Players in the top 30 will be eligible for payments at every mandatory Masters 1000 tournament. The requirement to play in at least five such tournaments will be removed, allowing players to receive payments from the first tournament in which they participate.

Together with Grand Slam tournament prize money, total compensation for tennis players is projected to exceed $500 million. The 2028 calendar, with separate weeks for different tournament categories, is expected to be presented early next year. Doubles proposals are still under discussion; according to Reuters, they envisaged reducing draws and reallocating prize money to qualifying and early rounds of singles.

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