In the United States and Canada, a large clinical trial involving 18,883 patients compared aspirin with warfarin and rivaroxaban for preventing venous thromboembolism after elective hip or knee replacement surgery. As News-Medical reports, researchers found that aspirin was somewhat less effective at preventing blood clots than the two anticoagulants.

Three approaches compared

The PEPPER trial included patients at 34 medical centers in the United States and Canada. After surgery, participants were randomly assigned to receive aspirin, warfarin, or rivaroxaban, and outcomes were tracked for six months.

Venous thromboembolism includes deep vein thrombosis, in which a blood clot usually forms in the leg, as well as pulmonary embolism — a condition in which a clot travels to the lungs and can be life-threatening. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Effectiveness and bleeding risk

Scientists also found that the use of rivaroxaban and warfarin was associated with a small increase in the risk of bleeding. The results make it possible to compare the benefits and risks of three common approaches to preventing blood clots after joint replacement.

The authors found no clear differences between the groups in the main effectiveness and safety outcomes depending on whether patients underwent hip or knee replacement. At the same time, they noted a possible advantage of rivaroxaban over aspirin in preventing pulmonary embolism after total hip replacement, but stressed that additional data are needed for definitive conclusions.

The study was funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

Read us on