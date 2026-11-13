Astronomers have confirmed that the small asteroid 2026 QQ8 has been in a temporary orbit around Earth since April. The object, referred to as a mini-moon, is expected to remain under the planet’s gravitational influence until January 2027.

Discovery and object parameters

The asteroid was first observed in August by Hungarian researcher Krisztián Sárneczky. On October 29, information about it was officially released by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, which registers and confirms new objects in the Solar System, Live Science reports.

According to the International Astronomical Union, 2026 QQ8 is approximately 2 meters across. It is currently moving at a distance about 1.5 times greater than the average distance between Earth and the Moon. If the body came closer to Earth, it would likely burn up in the atmosphere, but researchers do not consider such a scenario likely.

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Orbit around the Sun

2026 QQ8 completes an orbit around the Sun in 359 days and approaches Earth approximately once every ten years. It is classified as an Aten-group asteroid: such objects cross Earth’s orbit, and their semimajor axes are smaller than Earth’s, so they usually orbit closer to the Sun.

Large Aten-group asteroids are considered dangerous because they may be concealed by the Sun’s glare before approaching Earth. At the same time, 2026 QQ8 is too small to pose a threat. Astronomers suggest that Earth quite often temporarily captures such small celestial bodies: most of them remain near the planet for less than a year, although some can be held by Earth’s gravity for decades.

Search for new mini-moons

New telescopes, including the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, are expected to help detect more such objects. It began operating this year and scans the entire Southern Hemisphere sky every few days. During its planned ten-year mission, the observatory is expected to discover millions of previously unknown moving objects in space.

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