Aston Villa drew with Sunderland at Villa Park in a Premier League match, extending their winless run to five games. Unai Emery’s team also kept a clean sheet in a home league match for the first time since March, The Guardian reports.

Dominance without goals

The hosts had possession for 71% of the game and registered 19 shots, seven of which were on target. Sunderland had seven attempts, with only one on target.

Six of Aston Villa’s seven shots on target were taken from outside the opposition penalty area. Ian Maatsen produced the only shot from inside the box, but it did not pose a significant threat to the goal.

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Emery left captain John McGinn on the bench with Tuesday’s match against Galatasaray in mind. In the 60th minute, McGinn came on and sent Alisson in behind Sunderland left-back Reinildo Mandava. The Brazilian cut the ball back towards Nicolas Jackson, but Nordi Mukiele cleared it. McGinn later fired over the bar after an attack he had started himself in midfield.

Talbi’s late chance

Sunderland played without the injured Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey but defended reliably. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs tipped Ross Barkley’s long-range shot over the bar late in the match and also prevented Mukiele from turning the ball into his own net.

In the 90th minute and 25th second, Sunderland could have snatched victory. Chemsdine Talbi beat Aaron Wan-Bissaka before curling a right-footed shot, but the ball went just wide of Zion Suzuki’s post. Sunderland midfielder Jules Aoka made his first Premier League start.

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